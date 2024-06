The Mets released Narvaez on Wednesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

The Mets will eat what remains of the two-year, $15 million contract Narvaez signed prior to the 2023 season. Narvaez hit a lowly .192/.254/.259 as a Met, but he should be able to find a backup catcher job somewhere now that he can be had at the prorated veteran minimum.