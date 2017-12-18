Onelki Garcia: Released by Royals, headed overseas
Garcia was released from his minor-league contract with the Royals on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Garcia spent most of the 2017 campaign in the minors, though he earned a brief promotion at the end of August before being designated for assignment shortly thereafter. The 28-year-old struggled during his time in the majors, allowing nine runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out two batters across six innings of work. He's reportedly heading overseas to pitch in Japan next year, though specifics remain unknown at this point.
More News
-
Royals' Onelki Garcia: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Royals' Onelki Garcia: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Royals' Onelki Garcia: Records one out against Twins•
-
Royals' Onelki Garcia: To start Saturday•
-
Royals' Onelki Garcia: Makes Royals debut Sunday in long relief•
-
Royals' Onelki Garcia: Called up Saturday•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...