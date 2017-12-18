Garcia was released from his minor-league contract with the Royals on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Garcia spent most of the 2017 campaign in the minors, though he earned a brief promotion at the end of August before being designated for assignment shortly thereafter. The 28-year-old struggled during his time in the majors, allowing nine runs on 12 hits and five walks while striking out two batters across six innings of work. He's reportedly heading overseas to pitch in Japan next year, though specifics remain unknown at this point.