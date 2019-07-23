Brooks (2-4) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Monday, giving up six runs (five earned) on nine hits over 3.2 innings, striking out one and walking one in a 6-3 defeat for the Orioles.

Making his third start of the season, Brooks struggled from the outset in this contest, as the Diamondbacks knocked him around for all six of their runs before chasing him after 3.2 innings and 73 pitches. The 29-year-old right-hander now carries and a 6.00 ERA, a 1.56 WHIP over nine innings since arriving to the Orioles from the Athletics earlier this month.