Brooks (2-7) took the loss Friday, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out two as the Orioles were routed 9-1 by the Red Sox.

If there was a silver lining to this outing for Brooks, it's that he managed to keep the ball in the yard after serving up seven homers over his prior three starts and 13 innings. The right-hander will carry a 6.49 ERA and 61:22 K:BB through 77.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Royals.