Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Bounced by Boston
Brooks (2-7) took the loss Friday, giving up five runs on eight hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out two as the Orioles were routed 9-1 by the Red Sox.
If there was a silver lining to this outing for Brooks, it's that he managed to keep the ball in the yard after serving up seven homers over his prior three starts and 13 innings. The right-hander will carry a 6.49 ERA and 61:22 K:BB through 77.2 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the Royals.
More News
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Shelled by Astros•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Hit with fifth loss•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Rocky start versus Angels•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Battered by Diamondbacks•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Getting third turn through rotation•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Will bump up pitch count Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...