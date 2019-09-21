Brooks (6-8) allowed one run on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts across seven innings during a relief appearance to earn a victory against the Mariners on Friday.

The Orioles pitching strategy Friday worked to perfection, as Richard Bleier got through the first two innings and then Brooks finished the game as the primary pitcher of the night. Bleier yielded a pair of runs in his two frames, but Brooks almost held the Mariners completely off the scoreboard and allowed the Orioles to win their 50th game. Brooks improved to 6-8 and has 5.75 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 81 strikeouts across 108 innings this season.