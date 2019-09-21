Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Captures win as reliever
Brooks (6-8) allowed one run on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts across seven innings during a relief appearance to earn a victory against the Mariners on Friday.
The Orioles pitching strategy Friday worked to perfection, as Richard Bleier got through the first two innings and then Brooks finished the game as the primary pitcher of the night. Bleier yielded a pair of runs in his two frames, but Brooks almost held the Mariners completely off the scoreboard and allowed the Orioles to win their 50th game. Brooks improved to 6-8 and has 5.75 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 81 strikeouts across 108 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...