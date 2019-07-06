Brooks was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on Saturday.

Brooks' 5.01 ERA in 50.1 innings for the Athletics this season is mediocre at best, but it doesn't take much to earn innings on the Orioles pitching staff. He started six games and relieved in nine more for Oakland, but it's not clear what his role will be in Baltimore. Josh Lucas was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

