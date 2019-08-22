Brooks (3-7) allowed one earned run on seven hits and a walk while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Royals.

Brooks held the Royals in check, with his only earned run coming on a solo home run by Whit Merrifield to lead off the third inning. That was the only extra-base hit Brooks surrendered and he also allowed only two runners to reach scoring position across his five innings of work. He was in desperate need of a strong outing as he's allowed 29 earned runs across 32.1 frames since making his debut with the Orioles on July 13. Brooks will look to build on this effort in his next start, currently scheduled for Tuesday at Washington.