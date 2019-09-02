Brooks allowed three runs on six hits and four walks with three strikeouts across 4.1 innings as he contributed to the Orioles 6-4 loss to the Royals on Sunday.

Heading into Sunday's matchup, Brooks had gone the last 11 innings while only allowing one run and had picked up two wins in a row for the first time all season. That quickly ended as he gave up three quick runs in the first inning but was spared the loss as the Orioles tied it back up in the third before Brooks departed his start in the middle of the fourth. The 29-year-old now owns an ugly 5.81 ERA and a 74:28 K:BB ratio across 93 innings this season. He is lined up next to face the Rangers on Friday at home.