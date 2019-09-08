Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Falls to 4-8
Brooks (4-8) was charged with seven runs (six earned) on six hits over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He struck out three batters and walked one.
The first inning was one to forget; Brooks hit the first batter he faced, committed a throwing error and gave up a three-run homer in the frame. Brooks had a pair of good starts at the end of August, but he has mostly struggled since joining Baltimore on a waiver claim. In 11 starts for the Orioles, Brooks has a 7.54 ERA with nine home runs allowed in 45.1 innings. He could get a road start in Detroit next week, or the Orioles could also use Monday's off day to skip a starter, in which case Brooks would face the Dodgers.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...