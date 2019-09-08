Brooks (4-8) was charged with seven runs (six earned) on six hits over 2.2 innings in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday. He struck out three batters and walked one.

The first inning was one to forget; Brooks hit the first batter he faced, committed a throwing error and gave up a three-run homer in the frame. Brooks had a pair of good starts at the end of August, but he has mostly struggled since joining Baltimore on a waiver claim. In 11 starts for the Orioles, Brooks has a 7.54 ERA with nine home runs allowed in 45.1 innings. He could get a road start in Detroit next week, or the Orioles could also use Monday's off day to skip a starter, in which case Brooks would face the Dodgers.