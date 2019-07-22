Brooks is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Since Brooks had worked in a relief role for Oakland prior to being scooped up off waivers earlier this month, Baltimore has been steadily increasing his workload as the right-hander has transitioned back to starting duty. After tossing 32 pitches in his first outing with his new team July 13, Brooks raised his count to 56 pitches his last time out July 17. Expect Brooks to settle in around the 70-to-80-pitch range in his third start with the Orioles, which should give him a better chance of factoring into any decision.

More News
Our Latest Stories