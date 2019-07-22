Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Getting third turn through rotation
Brooks is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Since Brooks had worked in a relief role for Oakland prior to being scooped up off waivers earlier this month, Baltimore has been steadily increasing his workload as the right-hander has transitioned back to starting duty. After tossing 32 pitches in his first outing with his new team July 13, Brooks raised his count to 56 pitches his last time out July 17. Expect Brooks to settle in around the 70-to-80-pitch range in his third start with the Orioles, which should give him a better chance of factoring into any decision.
More News
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Will bump up pitch count Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Goes 2.2 innings against Rays•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Set to start Saturday's matinee•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Claimed by Orioles•
-
Athletics' Aaron Brooks: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Aaron Brooks: Extends solid stretch•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...