Brooks threw 2.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts in a no-decision against the Rays in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. He did not issue a walk.

He faced a limited pitch count in his first start with the Orioles after coming over from Oakland on a waiver claim, but Brooks was close to perfect during his time on the mound, with the lone blemish being a hit batsman in the first. Brooks will have to gradually add to his pitch count (32) over his next several starts to get fully stretched out. The 29-year-old righty lines up for a home start against the Red Sox next weekend.