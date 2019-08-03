Brooks (2-5) took the loss Friday as the Orioles fell 5-2 to the Blue Jays, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander wasn't particularly efficient, throwing 59 of 97 pitches for strikes, and the O's didn't even get on the board until well after Brooks had made his exit. He'll carry a 5.45 ERA and 56:21 K:BB through 69.1 innings into his next start.