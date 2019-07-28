Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Rocky start versus Angels
Brooks allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings, taking a no decision in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Angels.
Brooks served up homers to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, exiting with the game tied at five after racking up 96 pitches in his five innings. He's posted a 5.46 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 64.1 innings between the Orioles and Athletics this season, adding a 52:18 K:BB this season. Brooks will look to turn things around a bit when he draws the Blue Jays in a home start Friday.
More News
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Battered by Diamondbacks•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Getting third turn through rotation•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Will bump up pitch count Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Goes 2.2 innings against Rays•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Set to start Saturday's matinee•
-
Orioles' Aaron Brooks: Claimed by Orioles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...