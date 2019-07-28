Brooks allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings, taking a no decision in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Angels.

Brooks served up homers to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, exiting with the game tied at five after racking up 96 pitches in his five innings. He's posted a 5.46 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 64.1 innings between the Orioles and Athletics this season, adding a 52:18 K:BB this season. Brooks will look to turn things around a bit when he draws the Blue Jays in a home start Friday.