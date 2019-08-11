Brooks (2-6) took the loss Saturday against the Astros after surrendering nine runs on nine hits across three innings. He struck out four and walked none.

Brooks had zero luck fooling Houston as he served up four home runs and generated only four swinging strikes on 71 pitches. The 29-year-old has a 6.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 59:21 K:BB over 72.1 innings and should face the Red Sox next weekend.