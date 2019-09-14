Brooks (5-8) picked up the win after surrendering two runs on seven hits and three walks over 5.1 innings Friday night against the Tigers.

Brooks cruised through the first five innings unscathed, and even after giving up two runs in the sixth, he'd exit the ballgame with a 4-2 lead. The 29-year-old right-hander managed to bounce back from his last outing, when he yielded seven runs (six earned) over just 2.2 frames, though he sits with a 6.06 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 77 strikeouts over 101 innings this season.