Brooks (4-7) tossed six shutout innings, allowing only two hits with one walk and six strikeouts to earn a victory against the Nationals on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old isn't having a very good season, but he has only allowed one run in his last 11 innings, and he's won both of his starts during that stretch. Of course, that's only brought his ERA down to 5.79. He is 4-7 and owns a 1.38 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 88.2 innings across 24 appearances, including 15 starts this season with the Athletics and Orioles. Brooks will start again Sunday at the Royals.