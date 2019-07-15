Brooks is listed as the Orioles' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

After finishing out his time with the Athletics as a long reliever, Brooks was plugged into the Baltimore rotation for his team debut over the weekend. He no-hit the Rays for 2.2 scoreless innings (32 pitches) before bowing out of the contest, but Brooks plans to increase his workload even though he'll be returning to the mound Wednesday on three days' rest. He's targeting a 40-to-50-pitch count during the outing, which will hurt his chances of factoring into any decision.