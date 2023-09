The Orioles reinstated Hicks (back) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

A lower-back strain sent Hicks to the injured list Aug. 19, but he will now return to the Orioles outfield without beginning a rehab assignment. Hicks figures to serve as the Orioles' fourth outfielder down the stretch, and he could see some immediate action in right field as Anthony Santander nurses his right hand.