Hicks (hamstring) was activated from the injured list Monday.
A hamstring injury cost Hicks the last three weeks of action, but after playing in a pair of rehab games he is ready to return to action. The Orioles have not yet release their lineup for Monday's contest, so it remains to be seen if Hicks will be in it. However, he figures to reclaim a role in Baltimore's outfield.
