Hicks (back) hopes to be activated from the 10-day injured list early next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Hicks has been out of action since being placed on the IL with a strained lower back a little over a week ago, and he looks set to miss more than the minimum 10 days. However, he's already taking batting practice against high-velocity pitching, and barring any setbacks, he could be ready to rejoin the Orioles for their series with the Angels that begins Sept. 4.