Hicks went 0-for-2 with a stolen base in Friday's 13-1 loss to the Mariners.

Hicks was held hitless for the second game in a row, but he picked up his second steal over the last four contests. The outfielder has logged all three of his steals this season as a member of the Orioles -- he didn't attempt a theft while with the Yankees to begin the year. Hicks is slashing .244/.333/.394 with four home runs, 15 RBI and 21 runs scored through 47 contests overall.