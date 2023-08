Frazier (thumb) will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Astros.

He'll draw back into the starting nine after hitting the bench for Tuesday's 7-6 loss with a jammed thumb. Frazier was still able to make a pinch-hitting appearance Tuesday and apparently checked out fine. He's expected to serve as a strong-side platoon player at second base, with Jordan Westburg typically picking up most of the starts against left-handed pitching.