Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Frazier had started at the keystone in each of the Orioles' last three games, going 1-for-7 with a home run and a pair of walks. Though the recent call-up of versatile infielder Jordan Westburg threatens Frazier's playing time, shortstop Jorge Mateo has been the most negatively affected by Westburg's arrival so far. The Orioles will make room for both Westburg and Mateo in Sunday's lineup, but Mateo hadn't started any of the Orioles' last three contests.