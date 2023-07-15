Frazier went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The veteran utility player fueled the Baltimore offense with a solo shot off Sandy Alcantara in the fourth inning and a two-run blast on a Bryan Hoeing sinker in the eighth that stayed up in the strike zone. Frazier has a career-high 12 homers on the season in only 84 games, but with youngsters Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser all pushing for everyday spots in the lineup, the 31-year-old's .240/.305/.424 slash line may not be good enough to maintain consistent playing time on a crowded O's roster.