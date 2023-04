Frazier went 1-for-2 with one homer, two RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Nationals.

Frazier came in for injured teammate Jose Mateo, and promptly pulled a hanging breaking ball over the right field wall in his first at-bat. This is the veteran utility player's second homer of the year, and he will most likely be filling in for Mateo at second base in the coming days. Mateo is officially listed as "day-to-day" on the injury report with a sore hip.