Frazier went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

Frazier swatted the homer during the Orioles' seven-run first inning. The 31-year-old has seen his playing time waver a bit lately, but he's still gone 6-for-18 (.333) with three doubles over his last seven games. He's at a .239/.301/.425 slash line with a career-high 13 homers, 49 RBI, 45 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 97 contests overall.