Frazier is in the leadoff spot for Thursday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's the first time this season batting higher than fifth in the order for Frazier, who coming into this one hitting .342/.357/.634 with three home runs over his last 11 games. Normal leadoff man against righties, Cedric Mullins, is getting a day off.