Frazier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

With a southpaw (MacKenzie Gore) on the hill for Washington, the lefty-hitting Frazier will head to the bench, ending a streak of six consecutive starts. He'll give way at second base to Ramon Urias, who is back in the lineup after missing the past two games with a bruised ear.