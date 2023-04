Frazier went 0-for-1 with a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

Frazier has logged double-digit steals in each of the last two seasons, and with two through nine games in 2023, he could have a career year in that respect. The second baseman has been pretty solid so far, slashing .320/.414/.560 across 29 plate appearances. He's added a home run, three doubles, four RBI, six runs scored and a 4:2 BB:K.