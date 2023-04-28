Frazier went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.

With prospect Joey Ortiz called up and starting at second base, Frazier moved to right field for Thursday's game. That's an arrangement that could happen more, though a lot depends on how Ortiz adjusts to the major-league level. Frazier hasn't done much with the bat lately -- he hasn't record a multi-hit effort since April 2. He's slashing just .213/.298/.333 with two home runs, nine RBI, four steals and 15 runs scored through 25 contests.