Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.comreports.

Frazier is 6-for-19 with a double, a home run and five RBI over his past six games, but he'll head to the bench Sunday for the second time during the three-game set in Minnesota. Jordan Westburg will shift to second base while Ramon Urias starts at the hot corner.