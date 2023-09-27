Frazier went 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Nationals.

Frazier has maintained a .242 batting average this year, and he's been right at that level by going 13-for-53 (.245) in September. He's logged two steals over his last six games to give him 11 thefts on the year. The second baseman has added 13 home runs, 60 RBI, 58 runs scored and a .699 OPS over 137 contests, and he continues to see a majority of the playing time at the keystone versus right-handed pitchers.