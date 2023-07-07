Frazier went 3-for-6 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 14-1 win over the Yankees.

There were good performances throughout the Orioles' lineup -- Frazier joined Ryan O'Hearn and Gunnar Henderson as players with three or more hits. Prior to Thursday, Frazier had gone just 4-for-19 over his last eight games. He's seen his playing time drop with Jordan Westburg in the majors, though Frazier is also an option in the corner outfield. He played left field with Aaron Hicks (Achilles) out of the lineup Thursday. Frazier has a .232/.300/.399 slash line with 10 home runs, 38 RBI, 38 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 12 doubles and a triple through 82 contests.