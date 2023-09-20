Frazier went 0-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Astros.

Frazier has hit pretty well in September, going 11-for-38 (.289) over 15 games with seven RBI and six runs scored in that span. The steal was his first since Aug. 30. The second baseman is holding down a strong-side platoon role with a .246/.305/.408 slash line, 10 steals, 13 home runs, 60 RBI and 58 runs scored over 132 contests this season. Jordan Westburg remains Frazier's biggest competition for playing time.