Frazier went 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and four runs scored in Thursday's 13-10 win over the Royals.

Frazier has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 7-for-19 (.368). Thursday was his first multi-hit effort in that span. The second baseman is up to a .241/.333/.379 slash line with three home runs, 10 RBI, five steals, 20 runs scored and three doubles through 99 plate appearances.