Frazier will be on the bench Saturday against Miami, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Frazier hits the bench against lefty Braxton Garrett. With the Orioles' infield getting crowded by the arrival of multiple prospects, Frazier has seen his playing time slip. He hasn't started against a southpaw since May and has only started against two of the last four righties the Orioles have faced. Jordan Westburg will start at second base Saturday.