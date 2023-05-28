site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Adam Frazier: Sitting against southpaw
Frazier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
The lefty-hitting Frazier will head to the bench for the series finale while the Rangers bring southpaw Cody Bradford to the bump. Ramon Urias will check in for Frazier at the keystone.
