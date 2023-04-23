site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Adam Frazier: Sitting against southpaw
Frazier is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's finale against the Tigers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
The lefty-hitting Frazier will take a seat against southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez for the series finale. Ramon Urias will replace Frazier at second base and bat cleanup.
