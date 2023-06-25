Frazier went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 6-4 extra-inning win over the Mairners.

Frazier had a productive all-around game while snapping a 1-for-19 skid over his previous seven contests. The second baseman is hitting just .227 on the season with a .673 OPS, but he's maintained regular playing time. He's added eight home runs, seven steals, 33 RBI and 35 runs scored through 263 plate appearances. Frazier's main competition for playing time is still Ramon Urias, who has filled more of a utility role in the infield of late.