Frazier is starting in right field and batting eighth Friday versus the Yankees, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Frazier will make his first start in an outfield position after joining the Orioles this offseason. With Ramon Urias and Jorge Mateo expected to be regular starters at second base and shortstop respectively, Frazier is likely to make the occasional start in the outfield in order to keep his bat in the lineup. For fantasy purposes, having the duel eligibility makes him an intriguing option, especially if he can return to his 2021 form, a season where he produced a .305 average with 46 extra-base hits, 43 RBI, 83 runs and 10 stolen bases over 155 games with the Pirates and Padres.