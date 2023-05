Frazier went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

This was Frazier's first multi-hit effort since May 4. He's been solid this month, batting .283 with two home runs, eight RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases across 17 contests. The second baseman is slashing .244/.333/.407 through 155 plate appearances this season.