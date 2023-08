Frazier went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the White Sox.

Frazier singled in his first at-bat to drive home Ryan O'Hearn and give the Orioles an early 3-0 lead before then stealing second. He also added a single in the ninth, giving him just his second multi-hit game this month. The second baseman has now hit safely in three straight while the stolen base was only his second since June 24.