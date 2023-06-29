Frazier went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and two RBI in Wednesday's 11-7 loss to the Reds. He also walked twice.

Frazier drew walks in two of his first three at-bats before crushing a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at 7-7. It was the second baseman's first home run since June 13 against the Blue Jays and he's now 4-for-8 at the plate over his last four games with three RBI, two runs scored and four walks. However, his average still sits .191 in June even following that four-game stretch.