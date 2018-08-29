Orioles' Adam Hall: Churns out four hits

Hall went 4-for-5 with a triple and stolen base Tuesday in short-season Aberdeen's 10-1 win over Tri-City.

Hall is riding a 19-game hitting streak, with the Canadian shortstop hitting .456 over that stretch to move his season average up to .304. In addition to his prowess at the plate, Hall has been active as a baserunner with a 15-for-16 success rate on stolen bases during that stretch. The 19-year-old should make his full-season debut at either Low-A Delmarva or High-A Frederick next spring.

Our Latest Stories