Orioles' Adam Hall: Remains in extended spring training

Hall will open the season in extended spring training, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.

While Hall doesn't need to be owned in most dynasty leagues, he's flying very under the radar, given his well-rounded toolset and pedigree (60th overall pick last year). An undisclosed injury limited him to just two games in the Gulf Coast League last year, so he should return to the GCL when rookie league play opens this summer.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories