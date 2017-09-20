Orioles' Adam Jones: Avoids serious injury Tuesday

X-rays on Jones' hand came back negative Tuesday, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jones was hit by a pitch on his hand during the ninth inning of Tuesday's game, but the veteran outfielder was able to shrug it off and remain in the contest. He underwent precautionary tests following the game which fortunately revealed no structural damage. Jones' hand may have some lingering soreness Wednesday, but it shouldn't cause him to miss any time.