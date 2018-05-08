Orioles' Adam Jones: Back in action Tuesday

Jones (wrist) is starting in center field and hitting second Tuesday against the Royals.

Jones was hit on the right wrist by a pitch Saturday, but X-rays came back negative and he's set to return to action after getting a couple of days off to overcome the injury. The 32-year-old, who is hitting .245/.257/.417 with five homers through 33 games this season, will face Danny Duffy in his first game back.