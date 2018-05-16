Orioles' Adam Jones: Blasts seventh homer Wednesday

Jones went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Phillies.

Things looked promising for the O's when Jones launched his seventh homer of the season with one out in the first inning, but the team managed only three other hits the entire rest of the game. Jones now has an 11-game hitting streak on the go, batting .341 (15-for-44) over that stretch with three homers, five RBI and nine runs.