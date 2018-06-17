Orioles' Adam Jones: Collects three hits Saturday

Jones went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Marlins.

Jones extended his hit steak to a modest four games with his sixth multi-hit effort of the month, raising his batting average to a season-high .291 in the process. While Jones is batting .333 in June, a tepid Orioles offense around him -- save for Manny Machado -- has limited the outfielder's overall production, leaving him with just three RBI and four runs over that 12-game stretch.