Orioles' Adam Jones: Continues heater Monday
Jones went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored during Monday's win over Tampa Bay.
Jones has four homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs during his current seven-game hitting streak. The heater has him up to a .278/.318/.468 slash line for the season, and the reliable veteran is turning in another solid fantasy campaign.
